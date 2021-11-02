Plan for more than 130 homes in Bilsthorpe set for green light

The development, at the former Noble Foods site on The Moor, Bilsthorpe, was approved by Newark & Sherwood Council in outline form 18 months ago.

Now the scheme will go before the council’s planning committee again in its reserved matters stage, with developer Harron Homes outlining its proposals for layout, scale, appearance and landscaping.

Planning documents published ahead of this week’s meeting show the scheme will include six two-bedroom bungalows and a further 12 two-bedroom, 36 three-bedroom, 73 four-bedroom and nine five-bedroom houses.

The entrance to the proposed site in Bilsthorpe.

The six bungalows were initially listed as ‘affordable’ before the May 2020 planning committee opted to seek market homes, to secure a bigger Section 106 financial contribution from the developer.

Council documents state the development would include three areas of open space, including one with an area for ‘junior play’, while another would include a small area for infants to play in.

Objections

When the development was reviewed 18 months ago, 15 neighbours submitted objections, highlighting the loss of green land, the high number of houses, and fears the village has ‘already substantially changed’ in recent years.

Further concerns were raised about the character and design of the application, issues of noise pollution and disturbance, privacy, and access issues, while Bilsthorpe Parish Council said: “The impact of the Noble Foods development on Bilsthorpe would affect the local primary care service, local education services and activities within the village.

“An increase in travel would see more cars using the road network within the village with parking in key areas concerning and the junctions to very busy main roads difficult to negotiate.”

The parish council also viewed the offer of S106 contributions to be ‘insufficient’.

But when the application was approved at its outline stage, a legal S106 agreement secured £643,840.73 from the developer, including £17,000 towards bus stop provision, £188,253.52 for community facilities, £332,195.29 for primary education, £6,062 towards library stock and £100,329.92 towards outdoor sports and recreation.

Councillors were recommended to give the development reserved matters approval this week.

In the documents, the council’s planning department said: “The development will make a meaningful contribution to the housing delivery of the district.”