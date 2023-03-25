News you can trust since 1952
Pet grooming salon and hotel extension among latest Mansfield and Ashfield planning applications

A hotel extension, cadet hut and pet grooming salon are among the latest planning applications in and around Mansfield and Ashfield.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 25th Mar 2023, 20:05 GMT- 5 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 20:07 GMT

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, March 20, 2023:

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

4 Bridge Street, Mansfield: Shutter/grill to shop front;

Hotel 281, 281 Nottingham Road, Mansfield
29 Clipstone Road East, Forest Town: Part demolition of existing extension and replace with larger, single-storey extension and first-floor extension;

31 Harvey Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

46 Church Street, Warsop: Replacement of single-glazed windows and doors with uPVC double-glazed windows and doors;

78 Abbotts Croft, Mansfield: Partial change of use of attached garage to pet grooming salon;

Cricketers Arms, Nuncargate, Kirkby.
124 Westfield Lane, Mansfield: Conversion of dwelling into two flats;

Hotel 281, 281 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Single-storey extension to detached garage at rear with change of use to beauty salon, single-storey side extension to existing hotel;

Penrith, 12 Western Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension, removal of existing site garage, new garage at the bottom of the garden;

The Cottage, 1 West Hill, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension.

Best Paw Pets, Main Road, Jacksdale.
Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

2 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: First-floor side extension, raised roof, loft conversion with rear dormer. Conditional permission;

5 Linseed Grove, Mansfield: Single-storey side/rear extension. Conditional permission;

7 Southwell Road West, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Center Parcs' Sherwood Forest Holiday Village, Old Rufford Road, Rufford.
14 Eastwood Avenue, Warsop: First-floor side extension. Conditional permission;

28 Portland Street, Mansfield: Change of use of ground floor from office space to self-contained flat: Prior approval not required;

42 Robin Down Lane, Mansfield: Pitched roof to existing flat-roof dormer to front elevation. Conditional permission;

56 Delamere Drive, Mansfield: Balcony to rear bedroom. Refused;

Cadet Hut, Carr Lane, Warsop: Demolition of existing modular/timber-framed building and associated steps, handrails and large brick plinth and replace with modular unit to match existing appearance using different materials. Conditional permission;

Carr Lane Playing Fields, Warsop: Community health hub and new multi-use games area. Conditional permission;

St Andrews Healthcare, Sherwood Oaks Business Park, Sherwood Avenue, Mansfield: Refurbishment works and three extensions. Conditional permission;

Land adjacent to Wildflower Rise, Windmill Lane, Mansfield: Works to trees. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

10 Market Place, Huthwaite: Two-storey side and rear extension;

53 Portland Street, Kirkby: Dwelling;

78 Derby Road, Kirkby: Two-storey rear extension;

78 Forest Road, Sutton: Fell ash tree;

92 Dalestorth Road, Sutton: Dwelling;

Adshel 4001 0014, Blackwell Road, Huthwaite: 15-metre monopole, supporting six antennas, three equipment cabinets, electric meter cabinet and transmission cabinet;

Electricity substation, Park Lane, Kirkby: 15-metre street works monopole, two equipment cabinets with associated meter cabinet;

Land at Pendean Way, Sutton: 12 dwellings.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

11 Forest Close, Selston: Detached double garage with pitched roof in rear of garden. Conditional permission;

11A Clumber Street, Sutton: Pollard four lime trees. Conditional permission;

26 Main Road, Underwood: Detached bungalow. Refused;

74 Sutton Road, Kirkby: Four dwellings. Conditional permission;

332 Nottingham Road, Selston: Demolish existing garage, single-storey extension to side and rear, first-storey extension to rear and loft conversion to form two new bedrooms and a bathroom. Conditional permission;

Best Paw Pets, 21-23 Main Road, Jacksdale: Change of use from pet shop to pet shop and dog grooming business. Conditional permission;

Cricketers Arms, Nuncargate Road, Kirkby: Alterations and change the use of an existing store outbuilding to function room. Conditional permission;

Hillcrest, 33 Newark Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension, two-storey and single-storey side extension, rear dormer to loft conversion. Conditional permission;

Portland Square, Low Street, Sutton: Public realm improvements and change of use to land off Fox Street into a new public car park. Conditional permission;

Pye Bridge, 254 Alfreton Road, Selston: Change of use from commercial, business to dwellinghouse. Prior approval not required;

Sherwood Observatory, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Erection of planetarium and science discovery centre, including conversion and use of subterranean reservoir,external works and landscaping. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

6 Derwent Drive, Tibshelf: Porch to front of house;

31 Slant Lane, Shirebrook: Rear flat roof extension;

112 Carter Lane East, South Normanton: Replacement of roof to rear conservatory and office and installation of four roof lights;

Brunts Farm, Hawking Lane Stainsby: Single-storey extension to the rear;

Locko Lane Farm, Locko Lane, Hardstoft: Livestock shed extension, new robotic milking housing and associated alterations.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

3 West View, Tibshelf: Demolition of existing timber carport and removal of rear single-storey outrigger and erection of single-storey garage to the side with rear ground-floor extension and loft conversion with dormer. Conditional permission;

Land south-east of 1 Platt Street, Pinxton: Detached, three-storey dwelling. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

3A Kirkby Road, Ravenshead: Fell pine tree;

15 Birchwood Drive, Ravenshead: Tree works;

61 Church Drive, Ravenshead: Demolition of conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension;

148 Chapel Lane, Ravenshead: Dwelling;

Knights Cross Cottage, Station Avenue, Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead: Remove two silver birch trees, one lawson cypress and one goat willow;

Oak View Lodge, Station Avenue, Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead: First-floor extension over front entrance porch;

Redwood House, Nottingham Road, Newstead Abbey Park, Ravenshead: Tree works.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

1 Kirkby Road, Ravenshead: Two detached buildings within the rear garden, hobby room and store room: Refused.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Telecommunications mast, New Lane, Blidworth: Installation of three antenna on existing support poles, installation of two dishes, three hybrid cables, GPS module and ancillary equipment.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

11 Friend Lane, Edwinstowe: Detached bungalow. Withdrawn;

15 Pine Avenue, Ollerton: External wall insulation with a rendered outer finish to all external elevations. Approved;

16 Oak Avenue, Blidworth: Demolish conservatory, single-storey rear extension and pergola. Approved;

37 Sycamore Road, Ollerton: External wall insulation with a rendered outer finish to all external elevations. Approved;

46 Alexander Road, Farnsfield: Demolish garage, two-storey side extension and extension to existing dropped kerb. Approved;

Center Parcs, Sherwood Forest Holiday Village, Old Rufford Road, Rufford: Demolish Action Challenge building, toilet and associated high rope structures, replace with single-storey building. Approved;

Fairways Farm, Rufford: Change of use of part of agricultural building to storage. Prior approval not required;

Farnsfield Lodge, Main Street, Farnsfield: Work to oak tree. No objection;

Fernsfield House, Mansfield Road, Farnsfield: Convert garage into an annexe, remove garage door and replace with window. Approved;

Jaywood, Station Lane, Farnsfield: Prune/pollard lime tree. No objection.

