Pet grooming salon and hotel extension among latest Mansfield and Ashfield planning applications
A hotel extension, cadet hut and pet grooming salon are among the latest planning applications in and around Mansfield and Ashfield.
Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, March 20, 2023:
Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:
4 Bridge Street, Mansfield: Shutter/grill to shop front;
29 Clipstone Road East, Forest Town: Part demolition of existing extension and replace with larger, single-storey extension and first-floor extension;
31 Harvey Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;
46 Church Street, Warsop: Replacement of single-glazed windows and doors with uPVC double-glazed windows and doors;
78 Abbotts Croft, Mansfield: Partial change of use of attached garage to pet grooming salon;
124 Westfield Lane, Mansfield: Conversion of dwelling into two flats;
Hotel 281, 281 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Single-storey extension to detached garage at rear with change of use to beauty salon, single-storey side extension to existing hotel;
Penrith, 12 Western Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension, removal of existing site garage, new garage at the bottom of the garden;
The Cottage, 1 West Hill, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension.
Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:
2 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: First-floor side extension, raised roof, loft conversion with rear dormer. Conditional permission;
5 Linseed Grove, Mansfield: Single-storey side/rear extension. Conditional permission;
7 Southwell Road West, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
14 Eastwood Avenue, Warsop: First-floor side extension. Conditional permission;
28 Portland Street, Mansfield: Change of use of ground floor from office space to self-contained flat: Prior approval not required;
42 Robin Down Lane, Mansfield: Pitched roof to existing flat-roof dormer to front elevation. Conditional permission;
56 Delamere Drive, Mansfield: Balcony to rear bedroom. Refused;
Cadet Hut, Carr Lane, Warsop: Demolition of existing modular/timber-framed building and associated steps, handrails and large brick plinth and replace with modular unit to match existing appearance using different materials. Conditional permission;
Carr Lane Playing Fields, Warsop: Community health hub and new multi-use games area. Conditional permission;
St Andrews Healthcare, Sherwood Oaks Business Park, Sherwood Avenue, Mansfield: Refurbishment works and three extensions. Conditional permission;
Land adjacent to Wildflower Rise, Windmill Lane, Mansfield: Works to trees. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:
10 Market Place, Huthwaite: Two-storey side and rear extension;
53 Portland Street, Kirkby: Dwelling;
78 Derby Road, Kirkby: Two-storey rear extension;
78 Forest Road, Sutton: Fell ash tree;
92 Dalestorth Road, Sutton: Dwelling;
Adshel 4001 0014, Blackwell Road, Huthwaite: 15-metre monopole, supporting six antennas, three equipment cabinets, electric meter cabinet and transmission cabinet;
Electricity substation, Park Lane, Kirkby: 15-metre street works monopole, two equipment cabinets with associated meter cabinet;
Land at Pendean Way, Sutton: 12 dwellings.
Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:
11 Forest Close, Selston: Detached double garage with pitched roof in rear of garden. Conditional permission;
11A Clumber Street, Sutton: Pollard four lime trees. Conditional permission;
26 Main Road, Underwood: Detached bungalow. Refused;
74 Sutton Road, Kirkby: Four dwellings. Conditional permission;
332 Nottingham Road, Selston: Demolish existing garage, single-storey extension to side and rear, first-storey extension to rear and loft conversion to form two new bedrooms and a bathroom. Conditional permission;
Best Paw Pets, 21-23 Main Road, Jacksdale: Change of use from pet shop to pet shop and dog grooming business. Conditional permission;
Cricketers Arms, Nuncargate Road, Kirkby: Alterations and change the use of an existing store outbuilding to function room. Conditional permission;
Hillcrest, 33 Newark Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension, two-storey and single-storey side extension, rear dormer to loft conversion. Conditional permission;
Portland Square, Low Street, Sutton: Public realm improvements and change of use to land off Fox Street into a new public car park. Conditional permission;
Pye Bridge, 254 Alfreton Road, Selston: Change of use from commercial, business to dwellinghouse. Prior approval not required;
Sherwood Observatory, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Erection of planetarium and science discovery centre, including conversion and use of subterranean reservoir,external works and landscaping. Conditional permission.
Farm plans robotic milking development
Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:
6 Derwent Drive, Tibshelf: Porch to front of house;
31 Slant Lane, Shirebrook: Rear flat roof extension;
112 Carter Lane East, South Normanton: Replacement of roof to rear conservatory and office and installation of four roof lights;
Brunts Farm, Hawking Lane Stainsby: Single-storey extension to the rear;
Locko Lane Farm, Locko Lane, Hardstoft: Livestock shed extension, new robotic milking housing and associated alterations.
Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:
3 West View, Tibshelf: Demolition of existing timber carport and removal of rear single-storey outrigger and erection of single-storey garage to the side with rear ground-floor extension and loft conversion with dormer. Conditional permission;
Land south-east of 1 Platt Street, Pinxton: Detached, three-storey dwelling. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:
3A Kirkby Road, Ravenshead: Fell pine tree;
15 Birchwood Drive, Ravenshead: Tree works;
61 Church Drive, Ravenshead: Demolition of conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension;
148 Chapel Lane, Ravenshead: Dwelling;
Knights Cross Cottage, Station Avenue, Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead: Remove two silver birch trees, one lawson cypress and one goat willow;
Oak View Lodge, Station Avenue, Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead: First-floor extension over front entrance porch;
Redwood House, Nottingham Road, Newstead Abbey Park, Ravenshead: Tree works.
Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:
1 Kirkby Road, Ravenshead: Two detached buildings within the rear garden, hobby room and store room: Refused.
Green light for Center Parcs work
Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:
Telecommunications mast, New Lane, Blidworth: Installation of three antenna on existing support poles, installation of two dishes, three hybrid cables, GPS module and ancillary equipment.
Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:
11 Friend Lane, Edwinstowe: Detached bungalow. Withdrawn;
15 Pine Avenue, Ollerton: External wall insulation with a rendered outer finish to all external elevations. Approved;
16 Oak Avenue, Blidworth: Demolish conservatory, single-storey rear extension and pergola. Approved;
37 Sycamore Road, Ollerton: External wall insulation with a rendered outer finish to all external elevations. Approved;
46 Alexander Road, Farnsfield: Demolish garage, two-storey side extension and extension to existing dropped kerb. Approved;
Center Parcs, Sherwood Forest Holiday Village, Old Rufford Road, Rufford: Demolish Action Challenge building, toilet and associated high rope structures, replace with single-storey building. Approved;
Fairways Farm, Rufford: Change of use of part of agricultural building to storage. Prior approval not required;
Farnsfield Lodge, Main Street, Farnsfield: Work to oak tree. No objection;
Fernsfield House, Mansfield Road, Farnsfield: Convert garage into an annexe, remove garage door and replace with window. Approved;
Jaywood, Station Lane, Farnsfield: Prune/pollard lime tree. No objection.