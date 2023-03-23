Iconic sundial will be removed from Sutton town centre after redesign approved

The sundial – thought to be one of Europe’s biggest – was installed in Portland Square in 1995 at a cost of £800,000 and planned to become a “world-renowned attraction”.

However, Ashfield Council says its impact on tourism “remains unclear”, while one councillor previously described it as “grotesque”.

Now the authority has approved plans to remove it and redesign the central town square.

How Portland Square could look.

New green spaces will be added alongside a reshaped central area, with hopes this will become a “green lung” and a new “focal point” in the heart of the town.

The council says it consulted with residents and found an “overwhelming majority” of residents want to see the 28-year-old sundial removed.

Members of the authority’s planning committee have now approved the council’s plan.

The sundial will now be replaced by two large, raised-planted green areas with built-in seating, designed around a new large central space, which could host social activities and events.

The iconic sundial in Portland Square is to be removed.

Coun Matthew Relf, council cabinet member for regeneration, said: “It’s a real opportunity to reinvigorate and regenerate the town centre with Portland Square looking fresh and renewed.

“We’ve seen some people unhappy with the proposal to remove the sundial, but this is something we have sought public opinion on.

“The feedback that came in was only a minority of people wanted to keep it and a majority were keen to see it gone.”

He said the sundial “isn’t in the best state of repair”, but community groups could come forward to relocate and refurbish it, if they wish to see it stay in the district.

Other parts of the plans include redeveloping the former Conservative Club site on Fox Street into a 41-bay car park, alongside a public open space which would accommodate up to 32 market stalls.

Coun Relf said: “This will be turned from being derelict into a highly-usable space that also brings more accessible car parking into the town centre.