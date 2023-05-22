Parking on roads near Warsop park to be surveyed 12 times ahead of £9.2m health hub

Mansfield Council’s planning committee approved the new hub at its meeting in March.

Once open, the major facility will feature a 15 metres by 8m swimming pool and a multi-use games area.

The building is part of council plans to bring leisure facilities back to the parish five years after Meden Sports Centre closed its doors to the public.

An artist's impression of the proposed health hub.

During the March meeting and an earlier committee in February, however, councillors raised concerns about the parking at the planned hub.

A site visit was requested after Nottinghamshire Council, the local highways authority, initially raised an objection.

The plans propose 51 parking spaces, seven motorcycle spaces, 14 cycle stands and three covered cycle stands for employees.

The county council said this was marginally-below parking standards and asked for a “more robust survey” of parking to be conducted.

This led to a delay in February so a site visit could be arranged, which took place nine days before the plans were eventually approved on March 13.

When approving the application, a condition was set on the plans requiring parking assessments to take place before construction can begin.

Now new plans have been approved by the authority confirming four separate reviews of the area will take place in the coming weeks.

It will assess on-street parking within a 400-metre radius of the proposed health hub at four different times of the day.

This includes Carr Lane, King Road, Waterfield Avenue, Coral Close, Oyster Way, Reef Close, Ocean Drive, York Terrace, Robert Bye Way and High Street.

Greendale Close, Stonebridge Road, Windsor Drive and Hamilton Drive will also be reviewed, a new report shows.

The assessments were initially due to take place at 11am, 3pm and 7pm on an upcoming Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

However, the highways authority asked for extra reviews to take place between the hours of 2am and 5am each day to “accurately establish the existing baseline resident parking demands” of the area.