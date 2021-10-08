Newark and Sherwood District Council planners will consider an outline application for the homes, including affordable housing, open space, children’s play space and infrastructure, and new access, on land north of Mansfield Road.

It affects a 2.39 hectare area of agricultural land on the western edge of Edwinstowe, 650m south of Sherwood Forest Country Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development would be on the doorstep of Sherwood Forest

The application from Pegasus Group, on behalf of the Thoresby Settlement trustees was received on September 27.

Hundreds, have aired their views on social media, with infrastructure concerns and against more houses.

Edwinstowe Past and Present, is a private Facebook group but commentators here allowed the Chad to express their views.

Paula Watson Goddard said: “No such thing as affordable housing in the village, not renting or buying.

The site plans for the development of 60 houses on land north of Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe

"When houses are for sale they are bought by people turning them into air B&Bs. The only affordable housing is private rentals, unfortunately few and far between.”

Jodie Govan said: “Oh dear! Getting an appointment at the GP surgery is already difficult. Parking can be a bit tricky. It would be a good idea for people to get some comments in, objections regarding planning and the additional overload on current infrastructure.”

Steve Hazelhurst said: "Are we getting a better infrastructure in the `village` to cope with the extra people? Doctors, dentists, schools, leisure amenities, police patrols, etc? I very much doubt it!”

Satellite image from Google map showing the area where 60 houses could be built on land by Mansfield Road, at Edwinstowe

Sarah Saz Jones said: “I like how the plan says ‘associated infrastructure.’ By that they mean road, pavement and street lights for the actual development, they don't mean adequate healthcare, secondary school, village roads and other provisions that the village already needs, let alone needs as it keeps expanding!”

Carol Pyle said: “Methinks, time to think about moving on, it’ll be a town soon.”

Edwinstowe and Clipstone Councillor Paul Peacock said: “I’ve tried to get the allocation taken out of the local plan twice in the past few years.

"It’s frustrating these decisions are being taken by people who don’t live here.

"We’ve had far too much housing over the last 20 years, our infrastructure cannot stand anymore houses. That land is not derelict or industrial, it’s being economically farmed. I’ll try to fight this.”

In response a spokesperson from the Pegasus Group said:

“The development proposals have been informed by a significant body of technical work along with pre-application discussions held with Newark and Sherwood District Council.

"As such the scheme has been prepared with a thorough understanding of the constraints and opportunities affecting the site and we are confident that all other factors are capable of being satisfactorily mitigated.

"Furthermore, the development will provide up to 60 high quality market and affordable dwellings in a highly sustainable location close to local amenities and frequent public transport services, thereby reducing reliance upon the private car. It also incorporates 0.7 hectares of landscaped public open space with a children’s play area, whilst delivering ecological enhancements through the creation of new habitat for wildlife.

"The development will, therefore, provide an array of benefits for both existing and future residents of the local community.”