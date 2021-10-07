Six mature ash trees to be chopped down due decay and ash dieback at Sutton

Several mature ash trees are set to be felled on Sutton Lawn due to issues over decay and ash dieback disease.

By Dale Spridgeon
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 6:30 am

Ashfield District Council is reporting that today, Thursday, October 7, it will be working with a contractor to take down several trees near the children's play area.

A contractor will be felling four mature ash trees which the council says has “fruiting fungal bodies and evidence of decay.

Read More

Read More
Brave owner tried to shield friendly Labrador during frenzied two-dog attack at ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Six mature ash trees are to be felled at Sutton Lawn

“One mature beech tree which is partially decayed and one younger ash tree is showing evidence of the ash dieback fungal disease.”

Ash dieback or Hymenoscyphus fraxineus causes a lethal disease of ash trees. It was first detected in the UK in 2012 and is now widespread.

In a statement on Facebook Ashfield District Council said: “We will be replacing all six trees. In the interest of safety please comply with the restrictions and notices in place. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Ashfield District CouncilSutton