Six mature ash trees to be chopped down due decay and ash dieback at Sutton
Several mature ash trees are set to be felled on Sutton Lawn due to issues over decay and ash dieback disease.
Ashfield District Council is reporting that today, Thursday, October 7, it will be working with a contractor to take down several trees near the children's play area.
A contractor will be felling four mature ash trees which the council says has “fruiting fungal bodies and evidence of decay.
“One mature beech tree which is partially decayed and one younger ash tree is showing evidence of the ash dieback fungal disease.”
Ash dieback or Hymenoscyphus fraxineus causes a lethal disease of ash trees. It was first detected in the UK in 2012 and is now widespread.
In a statement on Facebook Ashfield District Council said: “We will be replacing all six trees. In the interest of safety please comply with the restrictions and notices in place. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”