Notts Council working to ‘break cycle’ of overspend on children

At the latest full council meeting, the authority outlined its plans for the department, which has a forecasted £1.7 million overspend.

However, the costs should not be accepted as an ‘ongoing inevitability’, Coun Richard Jackson said.

The spiralling costs were partly down to the closure of Minster View home in Southwell as children were placed in private placements instead during the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Richard Jackson, Nottinghamshire Council finance committee chairman.

Counr Jackson said the costs and loss of income to the authority as a whole directly associated with Covid amounts to about £138m – a cost which will continue to accumulate.

Coun Ben Bradley, council leader and Mansfield MP, said: “We can’t continue to send more and more children to residential care, we can’t continue to send so many to expensive external placements.

“We are investing in our young people, in children’s homes in Ashfield, because that is the right thing to do. Those young people are our greatest asset and deserve a good start.”

Coun Jackson said the financial pressures are ‘perhaps the most obvious’ in the children and families department.

He said: “In view of the forecast £1.7m overspend on the children and young people’s committee budget, Nottinghamshire saw an 8.7 per cent rise in the number of children in care from 2019/20 to 2021.

“This administration will not accept overspend on children’s services as an ongoing inevitability.”

He said the authority has been working to ‘break the cycle’ of budget pressures in the department.

But he said: “We owe it to the vulnerable children and to taxpayers to achieve a more predictable and sustainable children’s services position.

“That said, we will never seek to achieve this at the expense of children’s safety.”

Stable

He said £1.1m of investment, which was approved last year, combined with existing budgets, will enable the authority to create ‘a more stable social carer workforce’ by growing the number of apprenticeships and providing more support for newly qualified workers.

The authority is also investing in ‘modern’ residential care properties which ‘deliver good quality compared with the larger scale instructions of the past’.

He said during the administration, it is expected there will be a ‘de-escalation of need’ with fewer children requiring care proceedings.

He said: “We forecast this can ease the pressure on our committee budgets, not least on our children and young people’s budget, by between £2 and £7m.

Coun Tracy Taylor, children and young people’s committee chairman, said the authority will be ‘more ambitious’ for children who move into care, focusing on their strengths instead of weaknesses.

She said £270,000 will be spent on establishing a focused team for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

She said: “In the coming year, we plan to spend more than £160m revenue and £43m in capital supporting Nottinghamshire’s children and young people.

“My aim is to ensure Nottinghamshire’s children’s services maintain our good Ofsted rating and we are working now to become outstanding as soon as we can.”

Councillors voted to approve the 2022/23 budget.