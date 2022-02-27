Cop given tetanus shot after call-out to “altercation” on Mansfield street

The assault came about after officers attended an incident off Barringer Road shortly after 10pm on Friday. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

While transporting an arrested man to custody afterwards an officer was assaulted in the police car.

He suffered a minor injury to his arm which broke the skin and required a tetanus shot.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm in relation to the initial call-out and on suspicion of assaulting an officer in the execution of his duty.

Chief Inspector Heather Maelor said: “Police officers are always committed to ensuring people’s safety and try their utmost to ensure the best possible outcomes for victims of crime.

"We have repeatedly stressed that being assaulted is just not part of the job and any assault on emergency workers – physical or verbal - will be treated as a crime and dealt with accordingly.