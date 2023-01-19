Nottinghamshire councillors put politics aside to approve motion preventing discrimination against care leavers

Nottinghamshire Council approved a motion aimed at giving protected characteristics to care leavers across the county.

This change, which is similar to protections for disabilities, race or sexual orientation, will prevent people who were in care from being discriminated against in later life.

It came following campaigning from Terry Galloway, a Nottinghamshire man who experienced care in his youth and stayed in more than 100 different places.

Campaigner Terry Galloway, centre, with Coun Daniel Williamson, member for Kirkby South, and Coun Helen-Ann Smith, member for Sutton North.

He has called for greater action from local councils and has successfully helped Ashfield Council approve a similar motion, as well as others across the country.

Speaking after the meeting, he said: “I’m absolutely delighted. I didn’t think it was going to happen because the administration indicated it wasn’t going to vote for it.

“It went on and they found a way through.

“I’m just so grateful to the Ashfield Independents, the Labour Group and the Conservative Party for seeing sense and voting this through.”

Coun Daniel Williamson, Ashfield Independents member for Kirkby South, who proposed the motion, praised Mr Galloway during the debate and gave him credit for bringing it forwards.

He said: “I’m very glad the administration has found a way and we’re able to come to an agreement and support this motion.

“People have given thanks to me, the three group leaders, but don’t thank us – we are a vehicle.

“The voice and the agency of this motion rest purely with Terry Galloway and, when this is all said and done, it’s all down to him.”

Speaking during the debate, Coun Michelle Welsh, Labour, said supporting the motion was the “right thing to do”.

She said: “There is no doubt in my mind that we simply don’t do enough to protect children in care.”