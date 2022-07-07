Nottinghamshire Council unveils £4.25m plan to support adults with free numeracy skills courses

The authority has approved the three-year plan as part of the Department for Education’s Multiply Programme, which aims to ‘transform the lives’ of people with low ability in numeracy.

The programme will see the council offering courses designed to increase confidence with numbers for those needing ‘the first steps’ towards qualifications in maths, as well as courses helping people manage their money.

It will also see numeracy plans created alongside employers, helping people learn within the workforce, and create courses targeting people who cannot apply for jobs due to a lack of numeracy skills.

And there will also be a focus on giving people functional skills qualifications, courses for parents, prisoners, children leaving care and some of the ‘hardest-to-reach’ learners.

The authority states the plan will ensure more adults achieve numeracy qualifications including GCSEs and functional skills, as well as increasing participation in the subject and raising adult numeracy proficiency countywide.

It adds the project will create ‘a more skilled and resilient workforce’, helping to support local businesses.

To bring the plan forward, the authority has already undertaken a survey of businesses and residents to understand ‘barriers and opportunities’ around numeracy and to understand the gaps in essential skills.

The council states initial preparation for the commissioning of courses will begin in September this year.

In total, the authority plans to spend £1.286m in 2022/23 and £1.484m in 2023/24 and 2024/25, as provided by the Multiply Programme.

In a report, Matthew Neal, council service director for investment and growth, said: “This funding is additional to the funding currently provided and is specifically targeted to support those people, aged over 19, without basic maths qualifications.

“It is recognised people who improve their numeracy skills are more likely to be in employment, have higher wages, and better wellbeing and will be more able to progress to higher levels of free training to secure a skilled job in our economy.

“Businesses who develop their employees’ numeracy skills can boost productivity, increase profits, and improve employee retention.”