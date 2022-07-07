Nottinghamshire Council to review whether its getting ‘best value’ from headquarters

A scrutiny review is expected to take place into the large West Bridgford building, which is home to numerous services and the council chamber, as well as the nearby Trent Bridge House.

It will assess whether the buildings are being utilised in the ‘best way’ following the shift to more council staff working from home, with the Conservative-led council looking to review options for the two sites.

Opposition councillors have previously raised concerns over the plans, and have suggested the authority could be planning to relocate the home of some services to the new £15m office building at Top Wighay Farm, Linby.

County Hall, Nottinghamshire Council's headquarters in West Bridgford.

But this has been played down by leading Conservative councillors, with figures released by the authority in May confirming almost £500,000 has been spent improving elements of County Hall since 2020.

This includes £235,985 in improvements to the basement for new data systems, £212,813 in flue and chimney works, £20,000 in water-system improvements and £3,750 on smart meeting technology.

Coun Keith Girling, cabinet member for asset management, has now confirmed the council will review its future usage of County Hall and Trent Bridge House.

He told a meeting of the new place select committee: “One of the things I promised to do when I took on the role was to review all of our buildings and assets.

“Obviously, we’re sat in County Hall, a significant asset and significant building, and when you look around I’m not sure it’s being utilised the best way it could be.

“Because the hybrid way of working has changed things around, are we getting the best value of this building or not? And if not, what would we like to do?”

Coun Francis Purdue-Horan said he planned to ask if the council has held any discussions about selling any part of County Hall – and said he believes the review shows this could become a reality.

“This was the worst kept secret in County Hall,” he said.