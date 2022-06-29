The plans submitted to the council are for ‘construction of an office building with car parking, landscaping and associated works, access and drainage infrastructure including a new highway from A611 signalised junction’.

The plans are part of the huge new £25 million sustainable village project that will see 805 new homes and a primary school built at Top Wighay Farm.

Couns Dave Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmott, all Ashfield Independents,, claim the application is ‘clouded in uncertainty’ and that it is ‘impossible to assess the impact on highways due to Nottinghamshire Council still not being able to tell us how many staff and indeed services which will be moving there’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of the what the new £15.7m council offices at Top Wighay Farm will look like

Coun Waters, on behalf of the trio, said, “We’ve exhausted the political arguments.

“We said the £15.7m should be spent fixing our broken roads and pavements, but the Conservatives at County Hall would rather spend the money on an expensive office block we don’t need.

“We now have the unedifying situation where Conservatives at County Hall ask themselves for planning permission.

"They’ve even restricted the consultation to an electronic one, meaning many impacted won’t even get the chance to object, despite massive concerns.

Couns Lee Waters (left) and Dave Shaw, along with fellow Hucknall councillor John Wilmott, have formally objected to the county council's plans to build new offices at Top Wighay Farm

“Despite several attempts to find out, the council is still no clearer on how many staff and departments will be moving to the new office.

“We’ve been against this office block, that we don’t need, from day one.

“Residents deserve better than guess work in what many view as an expensive done deal.”

Matthew Neal, council investment director, said: “As part of the planning process, we’ve welcomed feedback on proposals for the new office building.

“We’ve had a range of comments from the community, which we are in discussions about and looking into.

“We appreciate there are concerns about the potential impact on traffic.

“Footpaths, cycling routes, cycle lockers and traffic calming measures are at the heart of plans and the site is already near to an existing bus route, with new bus stops proposed.

“Completed infrastructure work at the site includes an expanded roundabout on the A611/Annesley Road.

“This work has already help limit the impact of traffic on nearby towns and villages.”

Coun Keith Girling, council portfolio holder for economic development and asset management, said: “I find it incredulous that in public the Ashfield Independents protest about the application, yet do not mention this in their official response.

“Ashfield Council raises no objection to the proposed development in principle and is pleased to see features being installed to encourage the use of more sustainable modes of transport.

"Yet again, the Ashfield Independents say one thing to the public, but betray them behind their backs, there are no objections and I have concrete evidence to substantiate my statement.

“This is all part of our wider plan to bring long-term savings for taxpayers by creating more carbon-neutral, fit-for-purpose council buildings, generating income by leasing space within buildings, and co-locating with other public organisations.

“We’ve reduced our estate by almost half and the overall impact of this is it will save money, not cost money.