No plan to extend free parking at popular King’s Mill Reservoir as separate restrictions introduced

However, the parking fares will be revisited once new facilities at King’s Mill Reservoir – including an outdoor water sports hub and a restaurant – have been built at the site.

Ashfield Council opted not to increase its free parking offer at the reservoir during its latest cabinet meeting.

The increased offer had initially been put forward in a bid to encourage more people to use the site.

An artist's impression of the planned new facilities.

The first hour of parking is free and customers are then asked to pay £1 for two hours of parking.

Fees then increase by £1 for an extra two hours up to a maximum of £6 for 12 hours in the 71-space car park.

A review of district-wide parking had planned to increase the free parking offer by one hour, before councillors raised concerns about costs.

But councillors were told the car park currently brings in slightly more than £9,000 per year.

The meeting heard the average visit time at the reservoir is 58 minutes, meaning most people only stay for the duration of free parking, and concerns were raised about potential budget losses if this free window period was to rise.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said it could be revisited when the new facilities are ready.

Coun Matt Relf, council cabinet member for regeneration, said: “I’m all for encouraging the use of the reservoir, but I’m conscious one of the reasons we implemented the charges was because of people using it to park and visit King’s Mill Hospital.

“Moving it to two hours would open that back up again. It’s right to keep it at one hour.

“It’s also right that, if you’re wanting to walk your dog, an hour is perfectly fine – but if you’re wanting to stay longer and do activities, you are then going to be using disposable income to pay for that.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to have parking charges as part of that package.”

Nottinghamshire Council has confirmed parking restrictions will be enforced around nearby Millersdale Avenue, Featherstone Close and Randol Close.

