Restaurant overlooking lake part of exciting new plans for King's Mill Reservoir

The plans for the landmark Sutton site also include a modern boathouse to support sports such as sailing, paddleboarding, kayaking and open-water swimming.

The new centre, which is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024, is one of the first of 17 projects being funded by £62.6 million that the council has secured from the government’s Towns Fund.

Coun Matthew Relf, executive lead member for regeneration and coroporate transformation, said: “The plans for King’s Mill Reservoir are extremely exciting.

An artist's impression of the modern, new boathouse and water sports centre, complete with first-floor restaurant, that is proposed for King's Mill Reservoir in Sutton.

"We can’t wait to open up a variety of great, new activities to residents and visitors.

"The location of the new restaurant will be a particularly fantastic addition to the reservoir, and will bring in even more visitors to Ashfield.”

The scheme is not without controversy in that site tenant, Sutton Sailing Club, which has operated from the reservoir for the last 63 years, says it has been forced to close.

However, the council is determined to make the most of land it owns and give access to water sports for the whole community, rather than just one private club.

Another artist's impression of the proposed, new water sports centre at King's Mill Reservoir.

It insists that the sailing club, and a sea cadets group, have been invited to stay and work with the council to grow their activities.

Coun Relf added: “We want to hear from existing or new clubs, and/or individuals, who are keen to get involved in developing and running water sports activities at the reservoir.

"Please get in touch with our team at [email protected] if you are interested.”

Sutton Sailing Club has been using King's Mill Reservoir for its activities for the last 63 years.

Artist’s impressions of the boathouse at the heart of the reservoir development have been released.

The building will offer changing and storage facilities on the ground floor, with the restaurant, giving spectacular views of the lake, on the first floor.

The centre will complement the expansion of Nottinghamshire County Council’s Mill Adventure Base at the reservoir. This provides exciting activities and holiday clubs for young people.

Ashfield Council secured its Towns Fund cash in June 2021 and, since then, it has been busy developing business cases, designs and plans for the earmarked projects.

The details of other projects are expected to be announced soon.