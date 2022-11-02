Mansfield Council has launched the new consultation as it looks to shape its wider planning for the town, with residents, businesses, community groups and other organisations urged to come forward with ideas.

The scheme aims to find out what people like and what can be improved as the authority looks to plan the future of the historic town centre.

An online database has been set up, with people able to scan the QR codes, walk around town and comment on different buildings and streets.

There are also plans for the regeneration of the Clumber Street area, including turning Clumber House, on its corner with Leeming Street, into student accommodation.

This stage of the consultation will run until Thursday, November 24.

Adam Hill, council chief executive, said: “We want the future generations to get involved because what I really want to know is: where’s the future?

“The older generations will let us know what town’s like for them and where they see it over the next 10 years, and that’s important, but we also need to be talking about what we’re building for the next 20, 40, 60, 80 years.

“We want the younger generations to feed into us what they want to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a pilot, something new for people to engage with us, but for people who don’t use technology or if they’re not digitally enabled, we have walking tours around the town so we also don’t lose their voice either.”

The project comes as part of a national pilot to set a ‘design code’ for the town centre, with Mansfield one of 25 councils to take part in the scheme.

The authority has been awarded £120,000 to run the project, which will eventually guide the wider town centre ‘masterplan’ for Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This 106-page masterplan set out new developments over the next 15 years and how historic sites – such as the former Town Mill pub and BHS department store – can be reused.

It also set out plans to redevelop areas like Dame Flogan Street into town centre housing, to use space under the historic viaduct for new, independent retailers, and plans a mixed-use square at the railway station.

And it proposes redeveloping Clumber House, on the corner of Clumber Street and Leeming Street, into student accommodation.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “For Mansfield to get the funding to trial this pilot, which is at the digital forefront of surveys, is really big news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can put a pin into the system with a picture and let us know what you think of a certain part of town and what could be done to improve it.

“I think we’ve already had 100 hits on the website and, if you go online to Mansfield.place, it tells you all about what we want to do and how people can get involved.”

The formal consultation for the design code is expected to begin in March, with the results of this pilot to guide how the code is written.