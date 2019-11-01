New plans for 'eye sore' Annesley Miners Welfare approved

A derelict miners welfare, which has been empty for ten years and has been branded an "eye sore", will be flattened to make way for housing

Plans to build 44 homes, one flat and a sports pitch at Annesley Miners Welfare, on Derby Road have been formally approved by Ashfield District Council's Planning Committee.

Plans were previously passed to demolish the welfare which had laid dormant for ten years.

Residents have previously spoken out on the plans to build homes, saying the new estate would cause a "traffic disaster" on the already busy Derby Road.

The A611 Safety and Traffic Action Group, which campaigns for safer traffic on the busy Annesley road connecting Ashfield to junction 27 of the M1, say it will add "extra strain" to infrastructure which "already cannot cope".

Annesley residents' association say miners' welfare plan 'will cause chaos'

However, councillors have they are "delighted" by the news and that the new homes are "much needed".

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, leader of the council said: “We are delighted to have approved this scheme.

"The site is one of the key gateways into Ashfield, and the approval of the scheme and its associated infrastructure means that an area will be developed into much needed housing.

“We look forward to the owners bringing the site forward and will work with them to ensure this happens as quickly as possible, there is a condition this has to be within the next three years.”

The council said it is working with the owners to ensure that development starts at the earliest opportunity.

Councillor Rachael Maddon, who represents Annesley and Kirkby Woodhouse said: “After more than ten years it is great to see the site will be redeveloped. It is a gateway into the district and is currently an eye sore that doesn’t give a great impression to those entering the district.”

Speaking on behalf of the Action Group, John Nurse of Derby Road, told your Chad: "The existing Welfare building is an eyesore. What is in the best interests of residents is for the building to be demolished and carted away.

"But the site should then be secured and left as an open space until such time as the infrastructure can cope with more housing in the area, and a bypass has been provided to relieve the congestion and take the through traffic away from the residential area."