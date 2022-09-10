New plan to tackle alcohol and drug abuse in Nottinghamshire with one in four needing help

Preventative measures and support for addicts are among plans to help people struggling with substances, with as many as 175,600 people at risk of drug and alcohol issues in the county.

The figures have been reviewed as the Nottinghamshire health and wellbeing board approved a new substance misuse partnership.

Plans include school programmes and greater promotion of schemes like ‘Dry January’.

About 12,800 people across Nottinghamshire are understood to be significantly dependent on substances like alcohol, illegal drugs and prescription medicines.

Further emphasis will be given to the recovery of people already affected by addiction, as well as improvements to treatment to support people struggling.

And one leading health official said the number is likely to be higher due to the ‘hidden nature’ of abuse.

Councillors have been told alcohol poses the greatest concern within Nottinghamshire, with about 160,000 of the 175,600 people estimated to drink at levels harmful to their health.

About 8,500 of the 12,800 people dependent on substances are estimated to be reliant on alcohol consumption, the data adds.

Health officials say excessive alcohol abuse has been exacerbated due to Covid, with more people drinking at home during lockdowns and presenting to health services with ‘complex needs’.

Tristan Snowdon-Poole, a public health manager at the council, said: “Alcohol represents the greatest need, particularly post-pandemic.

“For those seeking support and treatment, we have good outcomes but there could be a stronger focus and a coordinated approach to education and prevention.”

He said further action could be taken to reduce the supply of alcohol to people at risk, including licensing restrictions and a limit on areas with a high concentration of pubs and bars.

However, the wider approach, which also focuses on illegal and prescription drug abuse, will also focus on risk assessments for people coming into contact with healthcare and council services.

More advice would be on offer for people presenting with substance addiction, while mapping for hotspots in the county will identify areas most in need of further action.

The plan will also work alongside Nottinghamshire Police to tackle the illegal supply of drugs within the community and the increasing prevalence of ‘county lines’ drug gangs, which work between different counties and often target vulnerable people to help in the supply of Class A drugs.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, told a board meeting: “Our approach is about preventing, responding and supporting, but we have to get preventative work done first.

“We’ve got to have a much stronger message about getting the harm of drug supply off our streets. There will also be a focus on recreational drug users to try to stop that.

“There’s nothing our police officers want to do more than locking up drug dealers, because we know it’s a scourge on our communities.”

The new strategy will be monitored by a ‘combating substance misuse’ board. Alcohol-specific issues will also be assessed by a separate harm reduction group.