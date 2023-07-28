News you can trust since 1952
Eleven of the best places in Mansfield for a walk during the summer holidays

With the summer now in full swing and schools officially finished, many will be looking for ways to spend their free-time.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST

Thankfully, there are plenty of opportunities for a stimulating walk for families and pets.

We have compiled a list of 11 summer walks that are perfect for solo adventures or those looking at stepping out into the great outdoors in groups.

There are plenty of places to enjoy a walk in nature this summer.

1. Top walking spots

There are plenty of places to enjoy a walk in nature this summer. Photo: Pixabay

Kitchener Trail is a beautiful 13.8 kilometre loop route located near Mansfield.

2. Kitchener Trail

Kitchener Trail is a beautiful 13.8 kilometre loop route located near Mansfield. Photo: Google

Enjoy the summer sunshine and take a walk around the beautiful grounds at Oakham Nature Reserve.

3. Oakham Nature Reserve, Mansfield

Enjoy the summer sunshine and take a walk around the beautiful grounds at Oakham Nature Reserve. Photo: Google

Summer is a great time to take a stroll around Thieves Wood with a range of routes to explore.

4. Thieves Wood, Mansfield

Summer is a great time to take a stroll around Thieves Wood with a range of routes to explore. Photo: Google

