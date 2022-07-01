New Labour district councillor elected for Ollerton

Coun Mike Pringle is already a member of Nottinghamshire Council and Ollerton and Boughton Town Council.

He has now been elected to represent Ollerton on the district council, after fellow Labour member Neal Mitchell stood down from the seat.

The by-election result on June 30 saw Labour win 962 votes, Conservative candidate Kelly Fordham win 395 votes and Independent candidate Jeremy Spry win 125 votes.

Coun Mike Pringle.

Coun Pringle said: “I’m sure there will be many people reasoning why Labour dominated the result in Ollerton.

“From my perspective, if you are a candidate in an election and are fortunate to win the seat, then you devote yourself to that community, you become the voice of that community and therefore you should be listening all the time to that community.

“Honesty, commitment and compassion are the values I work with and holding both county and district seats is an honour. ”

Coun Paul Peacock, Labour group leader and member for Edwinstowe & Clipstone, said at the time that Mr Mitchell stood down that he was ‘universally liked across the council’.

Coun Peacock said: “He made the decision to leave the council, it was a difficult decision for him, it was the right decision for him.