The Original Factory Shop, off Forest Road, New Ollerton, next to Asda, takes the discount department retailer’s number of stores to 182.

It opened yesterday, June 30, bringing its range of bargain clothing, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and reserve and collect to New Ollerton customers and residents.

Julie Richards, regional business development manager, said: “TOFS is a national business made up of more than 180 local businesses, so we’re really excited to be coming to New Ollerton and serving the local community.

“Our store will be run by local people in the heart of New Ollerton and we’ve started recruiting for ten job positions and are keen to hear from candidates so that we’re ready to start serving up big bargains.”

And Debbie Needham, store manager, said the opening day was a great success.

She said: “It’s been very busy and feedback has been fantastic.

“People are saying it’s just what we needed here. They love the offers we have got on, so it’s all been very positive.”

The store is open Mondays-Saturdays, from 9am-6pm, and Sundays, from 10.30am-4.30pm.

Undefined: readMore

1. Charity support Store manager Debbie Needham on the opening day with a mascot from Ollerton-based charity The Rope Project, which the store is supporting and provides household items free to families, men and women who have fled domestic abuse or have been homeless/rough sleeping. Photo: Jon Ball Photo Sales

2. Pillow fight Pillows are among the range of items available. Photo: Jon Ball Photo Sales

3. Anyone for tennis? Toys and sporting equipment are available. Photo: Jon Ball Photo Sales

4. Fashion icon Some of the goods available. Photo: Jon Ball Photo Sales