New flyover video shows how new Top Wighay building could become Nottinghamshire Council HQ

The Conservative-led authority will decide next week whether to leave its West Bridgford home of more than 75 years and relocate to a new £18.3 million home on the Ashfield border near Hucknall and Linby, at Top Wighay Farm.

The potential move comes amid a major repairs backlog costing £30m and a £28m bill to bring County Hall up to modern environmental standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council bosses also say the current Loughborough Road site is only “30 per cent full” due to hybrid working, with money to be redirected into services.

An artist's Impression of the planned council chamber inside the new Top Wighay building. Picture: Nottinghamshire Council/Arc Partnership

Once complete, the new Top Wighay building will be low-carbon, all-electric and will boast high insulation and heat absorbing features.

These features, alongside solar panels, the Conservatives say, will help bills to be “kept as low as possible” and keep the building cooler in warmer months.

Coun Keith Girling, cabinet member for economic development and asset management, said: “It’s going to be the top marking for environmental buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’ll be among the top 10 in the country and we’re setting the standard. It’s about the savings you then get because you’re not spending so much running it.

County Hall, Nottinghamshire Council's headquarters in West Bridgford. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

“It’s going to be all-electric, electric charging ports for cars, a bus route in and we’re even leaving space for a tram extension.

“We’re trying to make it as environmentally friendly as possible.”

The building has been in the pipeline since 2020 when the authority launched its Investing in Nottinghamshire programme.

An artist's impression of the Top Wighay building. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This scheme included a wider review of the council’s property portfolio which has already seen the estate reduced from 17 to nine buildings.

But the approved plans could be reconfigured if councillors support the headquarter relocation.

Nottinghamshire Council's County Hall headquarters in 1952. Picture: Nottinghamshire Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relocation would also include offices for the senior leadership team, elected members and other departments like customer services.

A new artist’s impression flyover video has outlined how the authority plans to redesign Top Wighay to accommodate the meeting chamber.

The new hall would feature removable tables and chairs which can be redesigned for major meetings and smaller committee rooms.

Floor plans show at least 16 meeting rooms will be integrated into the new building alongside offices for departments like the multi-agency safeguarding hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority says this will bring services “into the heart of the county”.

But opposition councillors have raised concerns over the impact the plans could have on Hucknall’s infrastructure and calls have been made for staff and residents to be given further information on how the relocation could affect them.