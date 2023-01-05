Wildgoose Homes was granted permission to build 28 homes off Highstairs Lane, Stretton.

However, after Wildgoose Construction went into administration, Meadowview Homes bought the project.

And Meadowview returned to North East Derbyshire Council with applications to vary the permission, allowing its own style of homes to be built.

The planned development site.

However, nearby residents were worried the changes increased the number of bedrooms and posed a threat to trees.

Resident Lucy Harries told a council planning committee meeting: “Nine of the 28 homes on the site have an increase in bedrooms, that’s 32 per cent of the properties.

“The total number of bedrooms increases from 94 to 103, a 10 per cent increase.”

She said the increase in bedrooms would mean more residents and impact traffic and parking.

Agent Jon Millhouse, on behalf of Meadowview, said: “Some of the plots are slightly larger, others are slightly smaller and some garages have become integral, but the overall footprint of buildings has increased by less than 0.3 per cent.”

He said the ridge height of every property was lower than previously allowed.

Mrs Harries raised concerns for a row of trees and called for new calculations to be made to ensure they were preserved.

Mr Millhouse said: “The new tree line offered, even though the applicants can build to the old one, is further away from the trees, so if this application is approved the trees will be better protected than the existing permission.”