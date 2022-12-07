So far, the programme has seen council officers work with education providers to help shape pupils career pathways and give them insight into the working world.

Officers have attended career fairs, conducted mock interviews and hosted mentoring sessions with learners at Mansfield's Samworth Church Academy and Portland College in Harlow Wood.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “Making sure our young people have all the tools at their disposal to go on to reach success, whether that be through apprenticeships, A-Levels, or full-time work, is key to keeping success in Mansfield.”

Council officers promte the scheme at Queen Elizabeth's Academy in Mansfield.

Members of the authority’s talent and skills team have been meeting with schools and colleges in the district and have activity planned with The Brunts Academy, All Saints and West Nottinghamshire College.

Council officers also recently attended Portland College and presented to learners about the careers available at the council, what a day in the life looks like and answered questions on the role of the

council.

Deana Langton, college work experience co-ordinator, said: “We held an ‘exploring the local labour market’ event with the council, with the aim to give learners an opportunity to interact with a variety of teams working within the council, ask questions and gain more knowledge about jobs available in the local area.