Ratcher Hill Quarry, off Southwell Road West, Mansfield, comes up for auction tomorrow, Thursday,, with a guide price of at least £50,000.

And if the private, 76-acre site is sold, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust hopes the new owners will ensure its “wildlife value is not undermined”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janice Bradley, trust area head of nature recovery, said: “The site is in the heart of one of the most important remaining areas of the Sherwood Forest landscape.

Ratcher Hill Quarry in Mansfield is a 76-acre site that includes a lake. It is up for auction with a guide price of a minimum of £50,000.

“With only fragments of Sherwood Forest’s ancient heathlands remaining, we believe it is vital areas restored after commercial activity, such as quarrying, are maintained in perpetuity.

“We hope the new owners of the site appreciate its unique potential for wildlife habitats.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former quarry comprises heath and grassland, lakes and open land, as well as a workshop and car park.

It is being advertised as “having scope for ecological, leisure or business uses”. The auction is being hosted by the Nottingham-based Auction Estates at Nottingham Racecourse at 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janice Bradley, of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, says the site must be protected for its wildlife habitats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quarry used to be the headquarters of the long-standing Mansfield Sand Company, one of the UK’s leading providers of silica sand-based products for the sports turf industry.

The company left Ratcher Hill in 2016 when its resources were exhausted after more than 50 years of quarrying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site was then made the subject of a 20-year aftercare scheme, which the trust is urging the new owners to respect.

The Ratcher Hill site also includes a workshop and a car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity also fought successfully to ensure the site was not allocated for housing development.

And it was commissioned to create a restoration plan to “ensure it was cared for and protected for future generations”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janice said: “We have pushed for habitat restoration on the site over the past 20 years as part of our wider efforts to restore key parts of the Sherwood Forest landscape.

“We will not stand by and watch its decline, so we will keep a careful eye on the site to ensure that the new owners comply with their obligations.

Advertisement Hide Ad