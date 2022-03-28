The authority is undertaking a programme of fire upgrade works across hundreds of council-owned properties, with inspections, fire stopping works and suppression systems outlined among measures to keep homes safe.

It comes as the council updates on its progress for an almost £9 million investment in fire protection programmes, aimed at improving protection in homes controlled under its housing revenue account.

A report published ahead of an overview and scrutiny committee this week states the council will soon need to review its fire risk assessments in properties with shared and common areas.

Assessments have already been conducted on sheltered schemes and blocks of flats, with a council-led group to work with Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service to ensure all future prevention work is fit-for-purpose.

The report states: “A programme for fire upgrade works, such as fire-stopping works, fire detection, emergency lighting, fire-door inspection and suppression systems to sheltered schemes has been developed.

“A fire upgrade and refurbishment project group exists and meets monthly to oversee the progression of this programme of work, with support from design services and finance.

“The group has initially focused its work on the progression of fire upgrade and refurbishment work to sheltered schemes.

“Regular meetings take place with the fire service to ensure they are familiar with the progress being made and satisfied with the council’s management of fire risk.”

The report adds a partial survey has been undertaken on every block of its general needs flats, of which the council owns about 350 homes.

The information gathered will help the authority design a future programme of works.

The authority has budgeted £8.923m for the fire prevention work from 2020-24, including works in Willingham Court, Beech Court, Roston Court and Tideswell Court.

Future work is also planned in New England Way and Vale Court.

It comes after a leading firefighter published a fatal fire review following a series of serious house fires across Nottinghamshire.

Fire fatalities rose in Nottinghamshire last year, with seven incidents resulting in seven deaths throughout 2021 compared with four deaths from three incidents in 2020.