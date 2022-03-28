Residents and visitors are encouraged to put dates in the diary now so they don’t miss out on celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Armed Forces Day and Christmas in Mansfield.

The first big event of the year is a Cleaner, Greener Festival in the Market Place on Sunday, May 15, where there will be a specialist vegan market with eco-friendly, holistic and spiritual demonstrations, entertainment, activities and tips.

Mansfield Summer Festival will take place over two days for the first time on Thursday, August 4, and Friday, August 5, at Titchfield Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Summer Festival will take place over two days at Titchfield Park

The fun continues on Wednesday, August 17, as Carr Lane Park in Warsop once again hosts Mansfield Summer Festival.

On Saturday, September 3, The Full Shebang Festival returns to Mansfield and the town centre will be buzzing at the free one-day family festival presented by First Art.

The Tour of Britain cycling race returns to the county once again on September 8, with full details of the route will be announced next month and then there is the biggest event of the year which will be the Christmas Lights Switch On, which is expected to attract thousands of people to Mansfield town centre on Sunday, November 27.

Carr Lane Park in Warsop will once again host Mansfield Summer Festival on Wednesday, August 17

Executive Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams said: “After everything we’ve missed out on over the past couple of years with family and friends, we are looking forward to being able to get together once again to have some fun.

“A lot of hard work by Mansfield District Council and partners goes into planning a wide range of events suitable for all the family.

"This year we’re putting the local community, health and wellbeing and the environment at the heart of our events programme.”