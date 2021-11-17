Mansfield Woodhouse takeaway not allowed to extend its opening hours

Fresh ’n’ Fast, which has recently relocated from Swan Lane to Station Street, applied to extend its opening hours beyond 11pm and to continue trading for takeaway food until 2am.

However, Mansfield Council’s licensing panel heard the authority’s environmental health team objected.

The department feared allowing the business to operate into the early morning would cause issues with noise from delivery drivers and attract potential alcohol-influenced customers from the town centre.

The application is for 4 Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.

There were also concerns allowing the takeaway to open until 2am would set a precedent and encourage other businesses to apply for similar operating hours.

The meeting was told no similar business in Mansfield Woodhouse is allowed to trade beyond 12.30am.

In its application, the business also did not outline how it would promote the council’s four licensing objectives, to prevent crime and disorder, ensure public safety, prevent public nuisance and protect children from harm.

The panel refused the application as applied for, but allowed the extension of its licence until 12.30am on Fridays and Saturdays.

It would also be allowed to operate until midnight between Sundays and Thursdays, if the business follows conditions regarding signage, CCTV and closed doors.

Concern

An environmental health team spokesman told the panel: “We have concerns regarding this application, with regards to the noise from vehicles.

“Mansfield Woodhouse has not got a night-time economy, it’s a village and takeaways near that area don’t open past 12.30am.

“Potentially this could tempt an owner of another takeaway to put an application in, with this opening it up to be the norm in Mansfield Woodhouse.

“If we allow this to be open until 2am, there is every chance people from Mansfield Woodhouse who have been out in the town centre could stop for food after a night out.

“It creates a risk of loud noise from the premises.”

Zahir Ahmad, the applicant, who has owned the business for six years, questioned why Mansfield town centre takeaways are allowed to open until 4am or 5am and believed there was no evidence to suggest his business would cause disruption.

However, council officers said the application must be viewed ‘on its own merits’, without considering others in the town.