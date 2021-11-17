Police target public spaces in search for hidden knives in Mansfield
Hidden knives were targeted as officers took part in proactive knife sweeps across Mansfield.
Officers targeted public spaces around Layton Burroughs where knives may have been hidden or discarded.
Nottinghamshire Police said it is known some offenders hide weapons in easily accessible locations to try to avoid being caught in possession.
In response, officers carry out searches of parks, housing estates and other locations to find hidden weapons.
Monday’s searches were linked to Operation Sceptre, a nationwide two-week spotlight in the work police do all year round to tackle knife crime.
Sergeant Nick Sakkal-Appleby, of the Mansfield neighbourhood team, said: “We know the small minority of people who regularly carry knives on our streets take the precaution of hiding them in public spaces.
“By taking a small amount of time from their day, our officers are able not only to search for and find hidden weapons, but also send a clear message to anyone thinking of hiding weapons in public spaces: we will come looking for them and may link them back to you.”