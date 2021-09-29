Melissa Sivers and Callum Gregory opened their new cafe on September 21, where board game fans and hobbyists can have a bite to eat while playing their favourite games.
The fully-functioning cafe serves hot and cold food, along with a children’s menu and is open Tuesday to Sunday each week.
The couple, from Oakerthorpe, decided to open the cafe in Mansfield as it had always been 26-year-old Callum’s dream.
Fiancee Melissa explained: “Callum is a big fan of games, and it’s always been his dream of opening a gaming cafe.
"He was an aerospace engineer so it’s a big change for him, but he’s in his element.
"We know that Mansfield has a big gaming community so we hope that it will be a big success.”
Visitors pay £3 for three hours of gaming, and the owners update their games regularly with everything from old school games such as Tiddlywinks and card games, to the extremely popular Warhammer.