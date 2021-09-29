Melissa Sivers and Callum Gregory opened their new cafe on September 21, where board game fans and hobbyists can have a bite to eat while playing their favourite games.

The fully-functioning cafe serves hot and cold food, along with a children’s menu and is open Tuesday to Sunday each week.

The couple, from Oakerthorpe, decided to open the cafe in Mansfield as it had always been 26-year-old Callum’s dream.

Fiancee Melissa explained: “Callum is a big fan of games, and it’s always been his dream of opening a gaming cafe.

"He was an aerospace engineer so it’s a big change for him, but he’s in his element.

"We know that Mansfield has a big gaming community so we hope that it will be a big success.”

Visitors pay £3 for three hours of gaming, and the owners update their games regularly with everything from old school games such as Tiddlywinks and card games, to the extremely popular Warhammer.

1. Tabletop-Traders Mansfield Tabletop Traders Mansfield opened on September 21 Photo: RKH Photo Sales

2. Regent Street Proprieters Callum Gregory and Mellisa Sivers outside their new gaming cafe on Regent Street. Photo: RKH Photo Sales

3. Games Gamers can play old-school favourites such as dominoes and snakes and ladders alongside more modern games. Photo: RKH Photo Sales

4. Variety From Warhammer to Dungeons & Dragons, tabletop wargame fans should find something right up their street, with new stock coming in weekly. Photo: RKH Photo Sales