Mansfield mayoral candidate vows to axe role if elected
One of the candidates running to become Mansfield’s next mayor has vowed to axe the position if elected.
Coun Andre Camilleri, the Conservative candidate, said the cost of the mayoral role and its department “could be better spent on services to our residents”.
Coun Camilleri, Nottinghamshire Council member for Mansfield South, said: “After a lengthy discussion with my colleagues, I have concluded that if elected, I will be the last elected mayor of Mansfield and Warsop.
“The reasoning behind this decision is that at the district level I believe the cost of the mayor and their department could be better spent on services to our residents.
“Now that Mansfield is no longer dominated by one party and being single member wards, it would be more democratic; if you get a poor-performing mayor, you're stuck with them for the term, but under the alternative system, the party in power could theoretically vote their leader out for a better one.
“A big decision, but one I hope Mansfield and Warsop residents understand.”
The Mansfield mayoral role qualifies for an annual allowance of £49,377.04, according to Mansfield Council.
The mayoral role was introduced in 2002 following a referendum.
Tony Egginton, of Mansfield Independent Forum, held the role from 2002-15, when he stood down. He was succeeded by the forum’s Kate Allsop – who had stood against Mr Egginton as a Conservative in 2002.
Labour’s Andy Abrahams then won the role at the last election, in 2019, beating Mrs Allsop by just two votes.
Mr Abrahams is expected to seek re-election at the next mayoral election, in May, while Coun Mick Barton, Mansfield Council member for Maun Valley and leader of the opposition, is standing as the Mansfield Independents’ candidate.
Coun Camilleri’s pledge comes as Coun Ben Bradley, Conservative MP for Mansfield and Nottinghamshire Council leader, leads the drive for devolution across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, which would see the role of East Midlands regional mayor created – the first East Midlands mayoral election could be as early as May next year.
No details of a salary have been released, but the regional mayor for the West Midlands earns about £79,000 per year – although Coun Bradley has pledged residents ‘will not’ face a rise in council tax rise to fund the new East Midlands council and mayor.