Mansfield mayor unveils new cabinet with focus on protecting communities and regeneration

Mr Abrahams has now announced his new seven-strong cabinet to help steer the work of the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am really pleased to introduce my new cabinet. I have established an executive team of people that are right for the job. We now need to work together to bring about a fresh start for Mansfield and deliver a programme of change.

Coun Craig Whitby, deputy mayor of Mansfield, Mansfield Council cabinet member for corporate and finance and Labour member for Manor.

“It is an honour to be mayor of Mansfield again and I promise our team will be committed to improving the lives of all our residents and communities.

“I believe we have already started to put plans in place for the whole of the Mansfield cistrict to get us back on that road to recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are still very challenging times ahead, especially the continuing consequences of the cost of living crisis and the squeeze on council finances and services.

“But I promise the focus will be to care and protect our communities, regenerate our town and district and invests in skills and the local economy. These three pledges go together because without one of the neither of the others will succeed.”

Coun Craig Whitby, member for Manor, has been reappointed as as deputy mayor and portfolio holder for corporate and finance, with Coun Stuart Richardson, member for Penniment, reappointed as portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, having served with the council since 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Andrew Burgin, member for Warsop Carrs and Warsop Parish Council chairman, has been reappointed as portfolio holder for environment and leisure.

Joining them in the cabinet are Coun Anne Callaghan, member for Hornby, as portfolio holder for housing, while Coun Caroline Ellis, member for Mill Lane, and Coun Angie Jackson, member for Kingsway, have been named portfolio holders for wellbeing, health and safer communities.