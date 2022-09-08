Buckingham Palace announced this evening that Her Majesty the Queen had died at Balmoral in Scotland.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Her Majesty the Queen has died, aged 96.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, in a joint statement with Mansfield Council chief executive officer Adam Hill, said: “We are extremely saddened by the death of Her Majesty the Queen and join the nation in a period of mourning.

“On behalf of Mansfield Council and the residents of Mansfield district, we extend our sincere condolences to the entire Royal Family.

“We are grateful for and will never forget The Queen’s 70 years of incredible devotion to public service in the UK and the Commonwealth.

“We will fondly remember her as a much-loved and respected figure who provided impeccable leadership on joyous occasions as well as through more challenging times.

“We know many residents of Mansfield will have their own personal memories of The Queen.

“This includes those who have received honours at Investitures, attended Garden Parties or receptions, been present at one of her visits to Mansfield, or who have received a message on their 100th birthday.”

Her Majesty, the then Princess Elizabeth, first visited Mansfield in June 1949, to lay the foundation stone at Portland Training College.

She visited the town again in July 1977 as part of a tour of her realm to mark her silver jubilee.

The Queen, joined by her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, opened the new public library and met members of the public on West Gate and in Market Place.

Following her passing, the Union flag at Mansfield Civic Centre is at half-mast.

The council said flowers could be left at Mansfield Cenotaph.

A council spokeswoman said: “Members of the public may wish to consider making a donation to a charity of their choice, or one of The Queen’s charities or Patronages in memory of Her Majesty, instead of leaving floral tributes.

“Anyone who wishes to leave flowers, is asked to lay unwrapped flowers at the Cenotaph in the car park behind Mansfield Civic Centre, off Rosemary Street.”

Further information and an online book of condolence can be found at royal.uk