Tributes paid to Queen by leading Ashfield figures

Theresa Hodgkinson, council chief executive, and Coun David Walters, council chairman, said: “We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty and would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of Ashfield Council.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “On behalf of the residents of Ashfield, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the Royal Family on the extremely sad news of the passing of Her Majesty. She truly was an inspirational figurehead.

“The council will immediately fly our flags at half-mast and in all our public buildings we will open books of condolence.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died today, September 8, 2022.

“This is devastating news – the Queen has been a constant in the lives of Ashfield residents for more than seven decades.

“There will never be a Monarch like her. In June, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 70 years on the throne with her Platinum Jubilee.

“Ashfield came alive with dozens of street parties, beacon lightings and a whole host of events across our cistrict.

“We will look at the best way to bring our communities together to mark the life of someone who has been a truly remarkable public servant.”