Mansfield Independent Forum takes back Mansfield ward from Labour

Mansfield Independent Forum has claimed back a Mansfield ward from Labour in a by-election last night.

This comes just weeks after Labour won the Sandhurst ward in the May elections.

Mansfield's new mayor Andy Abrahams won the Sandhurst seat, but, after becoming mayor he was forced to give up the seat.

This is because council procedure means a mayor cannot hold both the mayoral seat and a district council position.

Dave Saunders, standing for Mansfield Independent Forum, won the seat with 227 votes.

Coun Saunders, who has been councillor for the ward before, is currently on holiday, but, said he is "ecstatic" about the news.

He said: "I am overjoyed and pleased that the residents selected me.

"I am excited that they elected a councillor who lives in the ward."

Michelle Swordy, standing for the Labour Party received 177 votes.

Cathryn Joy Fletcher who stood for the Conservative Party received 71 votes.

Daniel James Hartshorn, who stood for UK Independence Party received 56 votes.

The turnout for the election on Thursday, June 27 was 24.63per cent.

Mansfield Labour Party said: "The Tory vote more than halved handing victory to the Forum party, we are not disheartened but Ben Bradley should be very, very worried, we'll be busy talking to residents again very soon.

"Onward and upward bring on the next one. Many thanks to those who turned out day in day out for all your hard work, it is very much appreciated, we win together, we lose together."