Candidates and key information for Sandhurst by-election in Mansfield

Some voters in Mansfield are set to go back to the polls to decide a vacant council seat on Mansfield District Council.

Residents in the Sandhurst ward will vote on who becomes their district councillor after new Labour mayor Andy Abrahams gave up his seat.

Mansfield District Council.

Council procedure means a mayor cannot hold both the mayoral seat and a district council position, meaning the Sandhurst seat must now go back to the voters.

Former councillor for Sandhurst Dave Saunders is vying to take back his seat for the Mansfield Independent Forum.

Standing for the Labour Party is Michelle Swordy, who will hope to garner the same support from voters as Labour mayor Andy Abrahams did on the May 2 election.

Cathryn Fletcher is standing for the Conservative Party in Sandhurst and will draw off successes at the polls by Ben Bradley MP in the 2017 general election.

While David Hartshorn, for UKIP, will look to garner Brexit-backing support amongst Mansfield's electorate.

The Sandhurst by-election will take place on Thursday, June 27, with polls open from 6am until 10pm.

Voters in the ward who are registered to vote should receive their polling cards in the post, which will inform them about where their polling station is located.