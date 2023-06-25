Mansfield estate CCTV bid and mobile classrooms planned for Sutton school

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, June 19, 2023.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

8 Abbey Road Mansfield : Loft conversion with dormers to front and rear, balcony from rear dormer and render to external walls;

Thoresby Hall Hotel. Picture: Submitted

Oak Tree Lane area, Mansfield: Retention of eight-metre lighting/CCTV column and replacement of three lighting columns with three 8m-high lighting/CCTV columns;

185 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

3 Springwood Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to tree;

24 Chaucer Street, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

Sherwood Observatory, Coxmoor Road, Sutton.

82 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension, two-storey side extension, render to external walls and internal alterations;

12 Brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield: Garage to rear.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

226 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Rear, single-storey, flat-roof extension and building up a parapet and render to the existing side extension to match. Conditional permission;

Ling A Dell Lodge, 278B Eakring Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension and smooth render to whole property. Conditional permission;

7 Tithby Court, Mansfield: Disabled ramp for access. Conditional permission;

24 Granby Avenue, Mansfield: Removal of two trees. Conditional permission;

The Cottage, 1 West Hill, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Beaufort Construction, Beaufort House, Brierley Park Close, Sutton: Container housing biomass boiler and associated flue pipe;

Hillocks Primary Academy, The Hillocks, Sutton: Mobile classrooms;

98 Derby Road, Kirkby: Two-storey front extension, single-storey side and rear extension, replacement roof, hip to gable, with dormer windows and guarding to bi-fold window, raised patio, thermal insulation to elevations and internal alterations;

12 Hartington Drive, Selston: Single-storey rear extension;

87 Westbourne Road, Sutton: Vehicular access and hardstanding;

11 Oaktree Close, Sutton: Air-source heat pump;

24 Copeland Road, Kirkby: Two dwellings;

20 Acacia Avenue, Annesley Woodhouse: Single-storey side extension;

Loughs Lodge, 18A Alexandra Terrace, Sutton: Works to tree;

53 Willowbridge Lane, Sutton: Change of use of land to garden use and single-storey outbuilding;

10 Beacon Drive, Kirkby: Pigeon loft;

43 Smeath Road, Underwood: Two-storey side extension.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Allotments, Main Street, Huthwaite: Nine employment buildings of 35 units comprising 6,444 sq metres for offices/research/general industrial uses and ancillary works including car park for golf course. Refused;

Chaworth Lodge, Mansfield Road, Annesley: Oak-framed orangery. Conditional permission;

111 Portland Road, Selston: Eight dwellings. Conditional permission;

2 Carsic Lane, Sutton: Divide flat into two separate two-bedroom flats with individual entrances, first-floor flat with existing internal staircase and second-floor flat with new external staircase from the rear of the site. Refused;

24 Leabrooks Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear andside extension, new roof and conversion of loft and internal alterations. Conditional permission;

Street record, Low Moor Road, Sutton: Nineteen-metres-high pole including antennas, ground-based apparatus and ancillary development. Prior approval not required;

Pastures House, 1 Crees Yard, Kirkby: Fell flowering cherry tree. Approved;

Street record, Kings Mill Road East: Fifteen-metres-high slim-line monopole, supporting six antennas, three equipment cabinets and ancillary development. Prior approval not required;

15 Calke Avenue, Huthwaite: Single-storey rear extension for orangery to existing dwelling. Conditional permission;

Croft View, 24B Common Road, Huthwaite: Single-storey rear extension and raised patio. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

The Old Vicarage, Gang Lane, Scarcliffe: Remove lime tree;

34 Main Street, Scarcliffe: Two-storey rear extension. two dormer to rear of existing dwelling;

15 Langwith Drive, Langwith: Convert dwelling house into two, one-bedroom flats.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

188 The Hill, Glapwell: Two-storey extension to the side and loft conversion. Conditional permission;

Frederick Gent School, Mansfield Road, South Normanton: Alterations to single-track entrance road to school to convert it into a double-width road. Conditional permission;

1A Newton Road, Tibshelf: Change of use to mixed residential and keeping of dogs. Refused;

Garage block, Hawthorne Avenue, Tibshelf: Two detached dwellings including required alterations to existing access. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

Oak View Lodge, Station Avenue, Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead: First-floor extension over the front entrance porch;

76A Main Road, Ravenshead: Open oak-framed pitch roof porch to front elevation;

1 Church Lane, Linby: Detached dwelling with associated car parking, dropped kerbs and amenity space;

Spinnies, Linby Lane, Linby: Works to trees;

Papplewick Hall Hall Lane Papplewick: Works to trees;

28 Church Lane, Linby: Driveway wall to be raised in height and removal of conifer hedge.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

St James’s Church, Main Street, Papplewick: Work to row of yew trees. Approved.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

6 Cornwall Drive, Ollerton: Single-storey rear extension, pitched roof to garage, canopy and storm porch to front and internal alterations;

66 Station Road, Rainworth: Single-storey rear extension;

The Magnolias, Ricket Lane, Blidworth: Boundary wall;

Cresta, Station Road, Ollerton: Convert existing garage into living accommodation with minor external alterations including render to front elevation;

57 Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe: Side extension to conservatory and replace glass conservatory roof with a flat roof;

Land adjacent Combs Farm Business Site, Longland Lane, Farnsfield: Extension to agricultural building.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

21 Birch Avenue, Rainworth: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

South View Cottage, Harrow Lane, Boughton: Demolition of three-bedroom dwelling and erection of four-bedroom dwelling. Refused;

Thoresby Hall Hotel, Thoresby Park, Perlethorpe: Fit aerial to external wall. Approved;

8 Birch Avenue, Rainworth: Change of roof from flat to dual pitch. Approved;

Liodor, Gattlys Lane, Ollerton: Outbuilding. Approved;

Sherwood Forest Cabins, Sherwood Pines Forest Park, Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Sixteen recycling points to holiday cabin site, retention and cladding of two storage units and extension of decking to guest `Retreat`, retention and erection of structures and shelters to activity field, retention of office building to maintenance yard, provision of additional parking, new access and boundary fencing to maintenance yard. Approved;