Mansfield Council to send recycled glass to West Yorkshire for reprocessing

It comes after Mansfield Council awarded a new contract to a Yorkshire-based company focused on recycling and processing thousands of tonnes of glass in the district.

The authority has awarded the glass recycling contract to URM Group, with the company to be responsible for the haulage of all glass transported to its Hermitage Lane depot.

Documents published by the authority state an estimated 2,500 tonnes of glass is hauled and reprocessed from the depot each year.

And a new contract was put out to tender for a company to be responsible for the glass – which has now been awarded to URM Group.

Terms of the new contract mean glass recycled by homes and trades will be collected by URM from the Hermitage Lane depot and transported to Knottingley, West Yorkshire.

Here, the glass will have contaminants removed before being sorted into different colours and reprocessed into new glass containers by Ardagh Glass from the same site.

The council said: “This increases the value of the glass and reduces the carbon required to reprocess it by keeping the reprocessing and manufacturing processes in one location.

“URM tendered the highest price per tonne of glass collected from Hermitage Lane depot, which, alongside its robust qualitative information… gave it the highest score during the evaluation process.”

The authority says the estimated revenue from the contract will be £160,000 for two years, with the new contract including an option to extend for a further two years ‘if suitable for both parties’.

The council had previously entered a one-year contract with Recresso, covering the first year of glass collections since the service was first launched last year.

This contract provided the council with an ‘interim arrangement’, so it had a better picture of how many tonnes of glass were recycled each year.

The authority also approved a trade glass collection service in its budget for 2022/23, which will provide businesses with the opportunity to recycle glass with the council.

This is expected to deliver an additional £5,000 in income for the authority for 2022/23.