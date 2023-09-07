Watch more videos on Shots!

The authority has approved a motion to explore the potential change in its governance, following campaigns from numerous political parties in several recent elections calling for the elected mayoral position to be dropped.

The role was introduced in October 2002 following a referendum in May that year, after a campaign led by businessman and former Mansfield Independent Forum councillor Stewart Rickersey.

The referendum returned a result of 55 per cent in favour to 45 per cent against, before Tony Egginton, of the MIF, became the inaugural mayor on October 17, 2002.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

He held the role for 12-and-a-half years before being succeeded by Kate Allsop, also of the MIF, in May 2015.

But now his Labour administration could give residents the opportunity to vote again on whether the mayoral system is right for the town.

Council officers have been given permission to explore alternative systems and to potentially hold another referendum in the future.

Mansfield is one of only 14 council areas across England to have an elected mayor.

It means besides individual ward councillors, a mayor – who is effectively the council leader – is also elected by the public. The mayor has powers to decide their own cabinet – even if they are not the largest party – and they have special decision-making powers.

Alternative structures include the leader and cabinet system – currently in place at every other Nottinghamshire council – and the leader and committee system.

Speaking during the latest full council meeting, both Labour and Conservative members expressed support a potential change.

Coun Andre Camilleri, Conservative member for Berry Hill, who finished second during the 2023 mayoral poll and campaigned to scrap the position, said: “I’m happy Labour is going along with what I stood for at election. Hopefully, we will make the change that’s needed.

“Over 20 years, it’s been a difficult time having a mayor. Democracy has suffered, the backbenches have suffered and I think it’s a good move forward.”

Coun Paul Henshaw, Labour member for Oak Tree, added: “It’s only right we look at every avenue. Mayor Andy said when he was first elected that he would look at this issue.

“Due to various circumstances, that had to be pushed down the road. We can look at the outcome of deliberations and the way forward. It’s good when a politician makes a promise, it’s followed through.”

Mr Abrahams, who declared an interest in the motion and left the chamber for the debate, currently receives £49,377.04 in allowances for the mayoral role. He donates 30 per cent of this to his Mayor’s 500 charitable fund.