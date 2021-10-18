Mansfield Council boss to quit role to spend more time with family

Hayley Barsby, who has worked at the council for nearly 22 years, working her way up from clerical assistant to the top job, is leaving on January 9, to spend more time with her family.

After starting work as an industrial engineer at Mansfield Shoe Group, she joined the council in 1999.

She progressed to head of housing and director of communities and she was named interim chief executive in May 2017, after previous incumbent Bev Smith left for another authority, before being appointed to the role on a permanent basis in January 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayley Barsby has announced her resignation as Mansfield Council chief executive.

Mrs Barsby, a mother of two children with disabilities, and who was born and went to school in Mansfield Woodhouse, said: “I will be sad to leave the organisation, but I feel the time is right for someone else to take Mansfield to the next level.

“I have dedicated 22 years to Mansfield and the past few years have been challenging, particularly since the start of the pandemic.

“During my time as chief executive I have lost both my parents. My dad passed away in April and I am still feeling the after-effects of having Covid-19 in the summer.

“Over the years I have made sacrifices for the job, but these life-changing events have made me reassess and I’m now making a conscious decision to put my family first.”

Highlights

She said highlights of her time in the hotseat include the coronavirus response and the development of housing schemes for over-55s.

Mrs Barsby said: “I’m most proud of the work we have done with Nottingham Trent University to bring students to Mansfield. I’m proud of the opportunities this is creating for local people to enter employment.

“With the Government funding we’ve secured and publication of the Local Plan and draft town centre masterplan, we have an ambitious vision for how the district could be transformed in the coming years.

“This is an exciting time for someone to take over and see these major projects through to fruition.”

Paying tribute, Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “I will miss her sound and reliable advice and guidance, but she has assembled a fantastic team I have confidence in to deliver our ambitious plans.”

The council said no decisions have been made on the recruitment process.