Mansfield Council backs Bassetlaw local plan

The authority made the comments as part of an official submission to Bassetlaw’s consultation.

Local plans are housing documents drawn up by councils to outline where major housing developments will be built in the coming years.

Mansfield Council already has its own plan in place, while neighbouring Bassetlaw and Ashfield councils are currently putting together their documents – Ashfield’s has proved particularly controversial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Welbeck Colliery site.

Now the council has issued its support to Bassetlaw’s plan during the authority’s second round of public consultation.

The authority praised the council’s housing distribution, for addressing the need for gypsy and traveller sites, and mentioned specific elements included within the document.

These include a proposed housing development on the former Welbeck Colliery site, north of Meden Vale, addressing the ‘impacts and implications’ of the plan on the A60 route between Mansfield and Worksop, and the potential impact the plan could have on Clumber Park.

The support means Mansfield Council is generally in favour of Bassetlaw’s plan for the district and its potential impact on Mansfield, but the submission will not have a direct impact on the outcome of the plan.