Mansfield cannabis farmer found in bin after fleeing police

Armando Hysaj, aged 24, tried to run away when approached by officers investigating reports of a large cannabis grow on the same street he was seen standing on.

Police dogs quickly tracked him down and found Hysaj hiding in a nearby bin – with officers describing him as having ‘an overpowering aroma of cannabis’.

More than 100 cannabis plants were then discovered growing in the bedrooms and garage at Hysaj’s house on The Rushes, Mansfield, during a raid on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cannabis plants discovered in a house in Mansfield.

Hysaj was arrested and charged – and admitted the production of cannabis when he appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The case was adjourned for sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court next month.

Police also seized about 40 cannabis plants after carrying out a separate warrant at a property on Newton Street, Mansfield, on Monday.

A 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with the grow but has since been released under investigation.

Cannabis plants discovered in a house in Mansfield.

‘Drugs ruin lives’

Inspector Kylie Davies, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I’d like to commend our officers from the Mansfield local neighbourhood and response policing teams for acting quickly to help us take a large quantity of cannabis off our streets.

“Cannabis farms such as these ones, however big or small, are a blight on the communities we serve and sadly have much wider implications than some people think.

“It is no exaggeration at all to say drugs ruin lives. I’d certainly include the growing and selling of cannabis in this as, contrary to the opinion of some, it really isn’t a victimless crime.

“The production of cannabis often has wider links to organised crime. Grows such as this also provide a very real fire risk to other neighbouring properties because of the heat generated by specialist growing equipment.

“There is no place for this type of illicit drug activity in our society so we will continue to do everything we can to make it harder for these criminals to operate on our streets.”