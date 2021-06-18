Mansfield Civic Centre reopens but visitors 'strongly urged' to book appointments

The Chesterfield Road South premises will be open to the public from 8.30am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday, and between 8.30am-4.30pm on Fridays.

Council bosses say although there will be open access to the reception area from the Chesterfield Road and car park entrances, folk are urged to book an appointment in advance to help ensure an officer is available to reduce waiting times.

If an officer is not available, the customer service team will deal with enquiries online or by connecting customers by phone at an appointment at a later time.

Mansfield Civic Centre reopens to the public on Monday.

A spokesman said the council was ‘proud that it’s been able to help so many customers throughout the pandemic’ and wanted to continue being as ‘accessible as possible for those without access to or skills in computers’.

Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “Since the start of the pandemic we've reviewed our systems and made them more efficient. Thank you to customers who have provided feedback and also made greater use of our website and contacting us via email and social media message.

“While we look forward to welcoming more visitors back to the Civic Centre, we would remind customers that much of what you need can be found online to save you an unnecessary journey. If you do need to see an officer face-to-face then we strongly advise that you book an appointment in advance. This will help to speed up your visit.

“It’s important to continue to follow all the Covid-19 measures that remain in place for your own safety and that of other customers and council employees.”

Visitors are asked not to enter the Civic Centre if they have coronavirus symptoms.

Face coverings must be worn and visitors are encouraged to attend alone and follow social distancing guidelines and instructions. Additional cleaning will also be carried out.

The public can email [email protected], call 01623 463463 or private message on Facebook @MyMansfieldUK or Twitter @MDC_News. More forms are now also available at www.mansfield.gov.uk.