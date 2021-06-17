Police investigate 'sudden and unexplained' death as body found in Mansfield

Officers were called to the former Metal Box factory site at Rock Valley shortly after 9.45am after a man was discovered by a member of the public.

Det Sgt Matt Dumbrell said: “We’re still in the early stages of our investigation and are working hard to understand what has happened.

A body has been discovered at the former Metal Box site in Mansfield.

"We don’t believe the man’s death to be suspicious but are treating it as unexplained and our enquiries remain ongoing.”