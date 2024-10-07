Latest round of grants now open to help Notts communities thrive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Groups and charities across the county are being encouraged to apply for the latest round of community-improving grants which open today (Monday). These funds will help towards boosting local facilities, helping with essential running costs as well as supporting people who have fled Ukraine and settled in Nottinghamshire.

The latest round of Nottinghamshire County County’s Local Communities Fund (LCF) is now open for applicants until Friday 8 November 2024. Eligible groups can apply for funding which demonstrate that their projects will help communities live healthier and more independent lives.

A new-look application form has been introduced to help make the process even easier. To apply or to check eligibility, go to www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/LCF.

Councillor Scott Carlton, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health, said:

LCF promotional image

“Community groups do such vital work to improve the lives and well-being of our residents, so LCF is all part of our continued commitment to encourage healthy and sustainable communities by financially supporting community groups and charities.”

Eligible groups can apply for grants which best meet their needs. These include:

Capital grants (Eligible groups can apply for up to £20,000) Funding is available for groups to make improvements to facilities that help improve health and wellbeing, as well as projects with an environmental focus. These include:

• Improvements to sporting facilities;• Play areas and/or equipment;• Green/horticultural improvements to open spaces;• Heritage improvements, signposts and information boards to improve the visitor experience.

Revenue grants (Eligible groups can apply for up to £5,000) Funding is available to help projects with their day-to-day running costs such as paying wages and bills. Applications from a range of projects are welcomed, including:

• Summer play schemes;• Projects that tackle digital exclusion, good neighbourhood schemes, dementia-friendly communities and food/lunch clubs;• Encouraging local networks where people help themselves and each other to be resilient, neighbourly and safe;• Increasing volunteering opportunities; • Addressing climate and environmental change; • Improving access to existing community-based services (e.g. advice and signposting), for the most vulnerable residents.

Homes for Ukraine Scheme grants (Eligible groups supporting Ukrainian people who have arrived in Nottinghamshire can apply for up to £5,000)

Examples of the kind activities that may be supported include:· Supporting English language classes;· Employment support;· Activities for children and young people;· Advice and support on financial matters;· Tackling loneliness and isolation through for example befriending schemes and support networks;· Promoting health and well-being;· Organising community events;· Supporting and encouraging volunteering.

Following a full assessment process, groups will hear back whether they have been successful in Spring 2025.

For more support and advice, check the council’s dedicated cost of living support page: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/business-community/cost-of-living-support.