Kirkby's new indoor market set to open its doors to shoppers for the first time at the weekend

Moor Market in Lowmoor Road, will be welcoming residents through its doors for the first time on Saturday, October 16.

To celebrate the opening, the Moor Market Café will be running two offers throughout the day to tempt residents to try their delicious fresh barista coffee and cakes.

From 9am to 11am, customers can get a free americano, then from 11am the café will be giving away free cake with any coffee purchased.

The new Moor Market is opening in Kirkby on Saturday

Visitors will get the chance to shop at the first pop-up artisan craft and gift market which features local crafters, bakers and makers. There will be handmade jewellery, papercrafts, embroidery gifts, unique children’s clothing, artwork, and baked goods on offer from 9am to 5pm.

There will also be entertainment for the whole family with free face painting and clown workshops from 9am and 12pm.

Councillor Matthew Relf, cabinet member for regeneration and planning, said: “After all the months of work that has gone into creating Moor Market it will be fantastic to see residents and visitors going through the doors for the first time.

“This is the first of many projects to be delivered as part of the £62.6m Town Fund investment that Ashfield District Council secured from the government. Moor Market will bring a new diverse offer and more choice to shoppers in Kirkby and marks the start of the town centre regeneration.”

If you have a business that could be a part of the new Kirkby indoor market, contact [email protected] or give us a call on 01623 551385.