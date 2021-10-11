Care company given green light to convert Mansfield property into children's home

Anchor Care and Education had applied to convert Forest Lodge, in Crow Hill Drive, into a specialist care home for up to three young people, aged seven to 17.

A document submitted to Mansfield District Council as part of the planning process from the company states: “Young people are placed by their local authorities. “They come from a variety of backgrounds and their home circumstances are very different.

"There has been an increase in demand for children’s homes because of the impact of Coronavirus. Some of the young people will have been witness to, and sometimes victims of, domestic abuse.

Mansfield District Council

"Some young people may have been subject to sexual abuse either from within their homes or outside their homes. Some young people may have emotional

issues that cannot be met by their families.

"Many of the young people who will be placed with us would ordinarily have been placed in foster care provisions.

"However, currently demand is outstripping the available foster resources and so small children’s homes are the next best option.

"It is not in our interests to place young people who would cause damage to the property or who would present a nuisance to neighbours.”

The report states that young people would attend local schools, but there may be a period of home-schooling while they settle in, and would also be encouraged to join youth groups and clubs around Mansfield.

The application was approved with conditions by Mansfield District Council.