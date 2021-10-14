Kirkby councillor demands action from Notts County Council over 'shocking' roads

Coun Meakin presented Coun Mike Quigley with a ‘dossier’ of evidence that he says ‘proves overwhelmingly that urgent action is needed.’

He has also confirmed that he has included a full resurfacing of The Homesteads in his top three transport priorities for 2021/22.

Coun Meakin, who represents Kirkby North is confident the campaign will be successful.

Coun Meakin hands in his 'dossier' of evidence.

He said: “I’d like to thank residents for getting in touch in their dozens – roads and pavements in the area are shocking.

"The Homesteads is an elderly person’s complex and residents tell me how frightened they are to venture out.

"I promised I would do everything I could to ensure residents voices were heard, and I am doing exactly that.

"I’ve presented a petition and made sorting it a priority, handing in a dossier that proves overwhelmingly that urgent action is needed.

Coun Meakin also announced his priorities for 2021/22

"I thank the Chairman for accepting it and look forward to the county council finally taking action.”

Coun Meakin also released his other priorities.

These include a full resurfacing of Hartley Road and Diamond Avenue, and for pedestrian crossings on Low Moor Road and Rowan Drive.

He continued: “The state of our broken roads and pavements is the biggest issue I’m contacted about.

"It was frustrating to only be able to pick three priorities – I could have picked 100.

“I simply picked the top roads that residents have complained about.”

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, chairman of the transport and environment committee, said: “We invite all 66 of our councillors to set out the highways priorities in their area every year.

“We ask them to identify three roads or pavements for repair and three integrated transport schemes to be considered for inclusion into our capital programme.

“It is not possible to include all member requests in the programme, however we would like to assure Councillor Meakin that his requests will be considered for action alongside the requests from every other councillor.

“Our cross-party highways review panel is currently looking at all aspects of highways maintenance, and the outcomes of this will be presented at future meetings of the Transport and Environment Committee.”

