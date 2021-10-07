Kirkby childminder can carry on after Ashfield councillors overruled rejection calls at planning committee

At a meeting last night, the authority’s planning committee allowed the retrospective application to convert the property, in Oxford Street, Kirkby, from residential to residential with childminding.

A report to the committee recommends that the application should be rejected as the business would cause noise nuisance for other nearby residents.

Speaking about the decision, Councillor Jason Zadrozny, who moved the approval against the recommendations, said: “This child minding business in Kirkby is an excellent example of a small business offering a lifeline allowing those to work as we recover from successive COVID-19 lockdowns.

The decision was taken by Ashfield District Council

"There was no opposition locally – indeed we received a number of letters of support from local residents. They were impressed that a dynamic, much-needed business could operate without any disruption.

"It is imperative that this council supports small businesses like this. We were proud to support them.”