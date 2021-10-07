At these locations entrepreneurs and business owners can meet with BIPC Advisors to discuss their business and access online reports and resources which have a combined worth of more than £5 million.

The expansion of new sites beyond the Nottingham City area is part of a wider expansion of the British Library’s Business and IP Centre national network, made possible due to £13 million Treasury investment.

Coun Eunice Campbell-Clark, Nottingham City Council’s Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture, said: “We are thrilled that local Nottingham and Nottinghamshire business owners and entrepreneurs are able to access a wealth of free resources through our libraries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Library is opening a Business and IP Centre

BIPC Nottinghamshire offers insights and access to free resources, training and events, both online and in-person.

Peter Gaw, chief executive officer of Inspire libraries, said: “We are delighted to collaborate and partner with Nottingham City Libraries through the Business and IP Centre.

"This is an incredibly important initiative to support business communities throughout our county and city.

"The opening of the BIPC local sites marks an important step for our libraries, generating momentum for new connections and new opportunities for local businesses who can now access high-quality information and resources in local libraries.”