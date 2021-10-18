Jobs boost as plans for drive-thru Taco Bell in Mansfield given green light

Mansfield Council has granted permission for the plans for the restaurant, serving Mexican-inspired food, in the car park of the existing KFC drive-thru, off Old Mill Lane.

A statement accompanying the application by agent Pegasus Group, on behalf of applicant The Adil Group, says: “The proposal involves the effective and efficient reuse of a predominantly previously developed car park.

“The proposal would therefore be complimentary to the existing established restaurant at the site and allow for a more effective and efficient use of the site.

“"It would provide additional customer choice for the area.”

The application is for a single-storey building, adjacent to KFC – Taco Bell and KFC are both owned by Yum! – featuring a 22-cover restaurant, back of house and drive-thru facilities, as well as an external yard and external seating.

The proposed opening hours are 10.30am-11pm daily.

The statement says: “The proposed use will be open both during shopping hours, but also into the evening, adding to the night-time economy and helping maintain activity outside of shopping hours.”

“It is envisaged the proposed new restaurant operation will create up to 40 jobs, comprising a mix of 20 part-time positions and 20 full-time positions.”

One letter of objection was submitted against the application, highlighting traffic concerns at a nearby roundabout, anti-social behaviour in a nearby car park and sustantial amounts of litter.

A report by council planning officers, recommending approval, highlighted that plans for a two-storey McDonald’s Restaurant within the car park of the nearby Asda supermarket were refused by councillors due to the effects on public health, but the decision was overturned on appeal.

The report said: “The recent appeal decision for a McDonalds drive-thru restaurant on the site opposite on Sandlands Way is relevant to the consideration of this application since it was refused on the grounds it would have an adverse impact on public health, in particular that of children and food consumption. However the planning inspector found the development would accord with policies in relation to promoting healthy and safe communities.”

The scheme was granted permission with conditions, including set working hours during construction and work to start within three years.